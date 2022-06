VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man was arrested for shooting into a home in Visalia early Thursday morning, according to Tulare County deputies.

Deputies say they respond to the 32600 block of Grandview in Visalia just after midnight for a report of someone shooting into a home. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Oscar Garcia of Visalia.

Photo of Oscar Garcia provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators say they tracked down Garcia in Visalia where he was arrested and booked into jail.