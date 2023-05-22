CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that took place at a gas station in 2023, the Corcoran Police Department said.

Police say on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at approximately 10:34 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Take 10 Deli located at 1400 Dairy Avenue regarding a shooting. When officers arrived say found numerous spent casings in the parking lot indicating that a shooting had taken place.

Authorities say they were not able to find any evidence to believe anyone was struck by the gunfire, but continued with the investigation being able to identify one of the shooters as 37-year-old Vincent Zamarripa of Corcoran.

According to police records, Zamarripa is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition and detectives authored a warrant for Vincent for being in violation of a felon possessing firearms.

Then on Saturday, at approximately 11:00 a.m. deputies with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office say they located and arrested Zamarripa for the issued warrant.

He was booked into the Kings County Jail where he is currently being held under no bail for numerous warrants, officials say.