EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl while he was staying at her family’s home has been arrested, according to the Exeter Police Department.

On Aug. 22, officers were called out to a home in Exeter for a report of a sexual assault on a child.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Alejandro Mariano-Chino, had been staying with a family when he sexually assaulted the young girl twice.

During an investigation, detectives said they were able to track down Mariano-Chino at a home in Porterville and place him under arrest on Oct. 22.

Mariano-Chino was booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility on several felony charges.