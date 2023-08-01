EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 48-year-old man was arrested Monday following an investigation of sexual abuse to a juvenile, says the Exeter Police Department Tuesday.

According to police, Sunday afternoon they received a report of a juvenile who had been sexually assaulted.

The Exeter Police Department identified the suspect as 48-year-old Albert Villarreal II, of Exeter.

Detectives say they served a search warrant at the home of Villareal on Monday and took him into custody. Villareal was booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility on suspicion of several counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

This is an ongoing investigation.