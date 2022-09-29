KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for selling THC vape pens to an elementary student who then gave them to other students, according to the Kingsburg Police Department.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called out to Rafer Johnson Junior High for a report of an out-of-control student who had been found with a cannabis vape pen.

During an investigation, officers said they took several vaping pens containing cannabis from other students on campus.

Officers said they learned that the students had gotten the pens from a student at Reagen Elementary School who had bought them from 21-year-old Shane Sugar Tirado.

On Thursday, detectives arrested Tirado at his home in Kingsburg.

Tirado was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony drug sales charge, and other misdemeanors including furnishing cannabis to a minor under 14, willful endangerment of a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Detectives are working to figure out if any other underage students had gotten a vape pen from Tirado.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call school resource officer Monique Gonzales at (559) 859-6010, or detective Derek Gagnon at (559) 859-4911.