Man arrested for robbing fruit vendor in Selma, deputies say

SELMA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the two men accused of robbing a fruit vendor last month in Selma has now been arrested, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says detectives have identified one of the men as 21-year-old Jonathan Morales-Covera of Selma.

During the robbery, the Sheriff’s Office says Morales-Covera was caught on camera holding a baseball bat as he demanded money from a worker inside of a trailer parked near Mountain View and Fowler avenues on June 20.

The Fresno Police Department is searching for a man who officers say was caught on camera robbing a fruit vendor at gunpoint in Selma.

Detectives are still searching for a second man who they say stood outside of the trailer and pointed a gun at the worker during the robbery.

Morales-Covera was booked into the Fresno County Jail on robbery charges following his arrest but has since been released after posting bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Kyle Konze at (559) 600-8171.