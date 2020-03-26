Man arrested for restaurant burglary in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for burglary and possession of illegal drugs in Visalia, police say.

Visalia Police Department says they received a report of a commercial burglary at Yoshinoya Restaurant on Mooney Blvd. on Saturday.

Several business surveillance cameras were able to capture the burglary and identified the suspect, according to police.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old, Jordan McKnight.

Authorities say they located McKnight along the St. Johns River and took him into custody while in possession of a concealed dagger and drugs.

McKnight was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.

