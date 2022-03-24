MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police say they have arrested one man for reckless driving, and evading police in Merced, but a second driver remains at large.

Merced police responded to several calls about two people riding dirt bikes on G Street driving recklessly without helmets on March 13, according to police.

The next day police received more calls about two men driving recklessly on G Street. This time officers say they were able to locate the drivers and pursue them but called off the pursuit due to public safety concerns, police say.

On March 15 police say they followed up and found where one of the riders lived. After serving a warrant on the 300 block of Ellison Place, officers located one of the dirt bikes, among other pieces of evidence. DeMario Borella was identified as one of the drivers and he was arrested for felony evasion and child endangerment, according to police.

During the investigation, police say they also discovered that Borella was involved in a hit-and-run collision in Feb. where he struck a vehicle with his dirt bike and fled the scene.

The second driver remains at large. If you have any information on the second driver’s identity or the case, Merced Police are asking that you contact 209-388-7754 or crainl@cityofmercrd.org.