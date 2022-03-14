PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Porterville for being under the influence of drugs, as well as being in possession of drugs to sell, according to Porterville Police.

Police say they found Jerry Hager, who they say was a wanted subject around the 900 block of West Henderson Avenue.

After conducting a search of Hager’s room, police say they found drug paraphernalia. Hager was also determined to be under the influence of drugs, according to police.

Hager’s vehicle was also searched and officers say they found more drug paraphernalia, as well as methamphetamine for the purpose of selling. Officers say they also found burglary tools.

Hager was booked on several charges related to the search.