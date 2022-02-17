Man arrested for over 20 retail thefts, according to police

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for committing over 20 thefts from retail stores according to Hanford Police.

Police say they have identified the suspect as 42-year-old John Hayes.

Officials say the thefts occurred and Ulta Beauty and Lowes Home improvement stores between Dec. 2021 and Feb. 2022.

According to police, Hayes was able to steal $16,864 from the stores.

Hayes was arrested by Hanford Police at a traffic stop. According to officials, Hayes was booked on several charges of grand theft.