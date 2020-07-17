Man arrested for murdering his mother in May

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Friday for murdering his mother in May, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics were dispatched on May 20 to a medical call at a home located in the area 500 E. Britten Avenue just south of Fresno, spokesman Tony Botti said.

Family members had went to the home, to visit Maria Alcocer Elias, 54, and found her unconscious, with visible injuries.

Paramedics arrived and declared her dead.

Because of the trauma she had suffered, paramedics requested deputies to respond to the home, Botti said. It was determined that her death was a homicide.

Detectives and the Sheriff’s Office’s crime scene unit worked together to collect evidence and speak with neighbors.

Botti said investigators identified Elias’ son, Jose Mata, 26, as the primary suspect following an investigation. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail with a $1 million bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Ben Gonzalez at 559-600-8206. The public can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

