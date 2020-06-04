Man arrested for murder in Winton homicide investigation, deputies say

WINTON, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old Winton man was arrested for murder Wednesday following what deputies say was a report of an assault in the Merced County community early that morning.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Edgar Duran was arrested following the discovery of a deceased man inside a home. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Julio Lucero.

Deputies were initially called to the 7000 block of California Street in regards to a possible assault. Duran was arrested at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472.

