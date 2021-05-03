Man arrested for murder, attempted murder of father and son in Parlier, deputies say

PARLIER, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of killing a father and badly injuring his son during a shooting in Parlier has been arrested, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Joe Gomez Jr. has been arrested following a fatal shooting outside of the El Rancho Market on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Parlier Police officers and Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the market after it was reported that two men had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 57-year-old Israel Trevino Jr. and his son, 33-year-old Israel Trevino III, suffering from gunshot wounds outside of the market. Trevino Jr. passed away from his injuries at the scene and Trevino III was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

While speaking with officers, witnesses were able to point out the car the shooter was leaving in. Officers quickly pulled over the car and detained the man, later identified as Joe Gomez Jr.

Witnesses also told officers they saw the father and son get into an argument with Gomez Jr. while inside of the market just before the shooting.

Gomez Jr. has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and making criminal threats.

The Sheriff’s Office says Trevino Jr. was a retired employee of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), and his son currently works there.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Juan Galindo at 559-600-8215.