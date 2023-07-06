TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested following a minor abuse investigation from March 2022 in Tulare, says the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Deputies say they were called to a Tulare area school for a report of a rape in March 2022. The 13-year-old female victim told deputies she had been raped by an unknown man on two separate occasions between December 2021 and March 2022.

Detectives say they identified the suspect as 30-year-old Santiago Iniguez of Tulare during the week of June 28, 2023.

Thursday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, the Special Victims Unit, Homicide Unit, and General Investigations Unit served a warrant at a home in Tulare, and Santiago was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies say several firearms were recovered.

During the investigation, detectives say they found information that leads them to believe there are more juvenile victims who have not been identified.

Anyone with information about this case or any unreported cases is encouraged by deputies to contact Detective John Haro or Sgt. Jessica Zendejas with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Unit at (559) 733-6218.