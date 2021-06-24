Man arrested for making explosive devices identified by Merced Police

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Merced who was arrested on Tuesday for making improvised explosive devices was identified by the Merced Police Department.

Wes McDaniel, 52, was the man arrested for allegedly setting off an improvised explosive device at a home in Merced on June 20. Officers were called to the home for a report of a fence that had caught on fire at a resident’s home.

Police say a video recording showed a suspect throwing a lit device over the backyard fence which caught fire and then exploded. The explosion caused the fence to catch on fire and also damaged the outside of the resident’s home.

Due to the explosion, the Merced Police Department Bomb Squad and detectives were called to further investigate the scene. The MPD Bomb Squad located five more improvised explosive devices on the resident’s property and that each device was created with the purpose to cause injury and damage.

According to police, evidence found at McDaniel’s home directly linked him to the creation of the improvised explosive devices found on June 20.

McDaniel was booked into the Merced County Jail on multiple charges.

Police say a continuing investigation has linked McDaniel to a similar attack that happened in the City of Lemoore and that detectives are working with the Lemoore Police Department to learn more.