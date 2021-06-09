Man arrested for late April shooting death in Fresno, police say

Jeffrey Emmett, 27, is accused of fatally shooting a man in Fresno. (Photo: Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for a shooting that left a man dead earlier this year, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say 27-year-old Jeffery Emmett, an ex-felon, was arrested on June 3, after officers found him with a firearm. Following his arrest, police say Emmett was being interviewed by detectives when he admitted to fatally shooting 28-year-old Nikilas Cornwell.

On Monday, April 26, officers were called out to the area of Clinton and Argyle avenues after it was reported that someone had been shot.

A photo of Nikilas Cornwell provided by the Fresno Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found Cornwell suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Cornwell was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he passed away from his injuries the following day.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has now filed formal charges against Emmett for Cornwell’s murder. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.