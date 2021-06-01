Man arrested for killing Fresno teen charged with murder, DA says

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Marc Cain Rodriguez, 34

Marc Cain Rodriguez, 34 (image courtesy of Fresno Police)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The man arrested in Arizona for a crash that killed a Fresno teen has been officially charged with murder Tuesday according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s office.

According to the Fresno County DA, Marc Cain Rodriguez, 31, was charged Tuesday with murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Hannah Pimentel. Rodriguez will be charged with murder, evading an officer causing death and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Family remembers the 19-year-old killed in Fresno hit-and-run
19-year-old Hannah Pimentel

Rodriguez was taken into custody by police Friday in Arizona.

Investigators say Rodriguez struck and killed Pimentel while running from police officers on May 12. According to the DA’s office, Rodriguez had previous active warrants for failing to appear in court on weapons possession charges. He was in violation of his release conditions following a prison term for evading an officer charge in 2018, according to the DA.

Additionally, the district attorney’s office says separate charges are expected against three additional individuals at minimum for conspiracy to obstruct justice in connection with this case.

Rodriguez faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com