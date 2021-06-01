Man arrested for killing Fresno teen charged with murder, DA says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The man arrested in Arizona for a crash that killed a Fresno teen has been officially charged with murder Tuesday according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s office.

According to the Fresno County DA, Marc Cain Rodriguez, 31, was charged Tuesday with murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Hannah Pimentel. Rodriguez will be charged with murder, evading an officer causing death and possession of a firearm by a felon.

19-year-old Hannah Pimentel

Rodriguez was taken into custody by police Friday in Arizona.

Investigators say Rodriguez struck and killed Pimentel while running from police officers on May 12. According to the DA’s office, Rodriguez had previous active warrants for failing to appear in court on weapons possession charges. He was in violation of his release conditions following a prison term for evading an officer charge in 2018, according to the DA.

Additionally, the district attorney’s office says separate charges are expected against three additional individuals at minimum for conspiracy to obstruct justice in connection with this case.

Rodriguez faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.