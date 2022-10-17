PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he forced his way into a home and kidnapped two children on Saturday afternoon, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called out to a home near Springville Avenue and Jaye Street for a report of child abduction.

Officials said the woman who called 911 reported that a man, later identified as 27-year-old Tre Mullin, had forced his way inside of her home.

Once inside the house, officers said Mullin assaulted the woman and took her two children, who he did not have legal custody of.

Investigators said Mullin left the home with the two children in his vehicle without properly securing them in child seat restraints.

The children were found safe and returned to their mother.

Officers said Mullin was arrested and booked into the Tulare County South County Detention Facility on suspicion of home invasion, kidnapping, parental abduction, child endangerment, and domestic violence.