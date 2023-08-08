FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police have arrested 20-year-old Johnny Tapia, and say he is responsible for the death of 66-year-old Mary Lou Flores after she fatally crashed at the corner of Brawley Avenue and Webber Avenue on July 31.

Tapia has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the incident, as well as attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say the decision to recommend the murder charge came from a 911 call from inside the car.

They say Johnny Tapia had chased and shot at Flores, which forced the deadly crash as she attempted to flee at speeds around 80 miles per hour.

“They were so close, that after Mary crashed that suspect vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, came to rest ultimately against the other vehicle,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Police revealed Mary Lou Flores had just witnessed Tapia shoot her granddaughter’s 24-year-old boyfriend at the Walmart on Shaw Avenue and Brawley Avenue just moments before the crash at 6:44 p.m.

“(He) was struck by gunfire in his upper body area. Officers immediately performed lifesaving measures,” said Cervantes.

The unidentified man is recovering and is in stable condition.

Police say it all started with a large fight at the intersection of Aurora Avenue and Galaxy Avenue.

They say it involved Mary Lou Flores, her granddaughter’s boyfriend, Johnny Tapia, and his 25-year-old girlfriend Nicole Williams, and others.

Police say all parties involved knew each other.

Tapia and Williams, armed with a gun, hopped in their Toyota RAV4, and began to chase Flores in her Nissan Sentra, and her granddaughter’s boyfriend in his Chevy Malibu.

After shots were fired at the Walmart, the deadly chase was on.

“Johnny Talia is going to be charged with or booked for one count of murder, numerous counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Nicole Williams, although she is not going to be charged with attempted murder, she will be charged with multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon for the incident that occurred in the area of Aurora and Galaxy,” said Cervantes.

Police say they were able to locate and arrest the couple in Chowchilla.

However, they say if you have any additional information on this case that you call detectives at 559-621-2451.