FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully buying a firearm following a traffic stop, the Fresno Police Department says Thursday.

According to police, central patrol officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Van Ness Avenue and Belmont Avenue for a vehicle code violation.

During the stop, officers say the driver was found to be a convicted felon and was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. During the inventory search prior to the tow of the vehicle, officers located a loaded unregistered firearm.

Investigators state the driver admitted to unlawfully purchasing the firearm.

According to police, the driver was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of multiple weapon violations and was also cited for driving with a suspended license.