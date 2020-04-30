Man arrested for hitting man on motorcycle for being ‘too loud’, deputies say

EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KFPE) — A man is arrested after hitting a man with a bat for being too loud on his motorcycle, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they were called out to the area of the 900 block of Camelia Avenue in Earlimart for an assault on Monday.

When authorities arrived they say a man had been riding a motorcycle in his neighborhood when a neighbor approached him in the road and tried to hit him with a baseball bat causing the victim to lose control.

Deputies identified the suspect as 52-year-old, Aurelio Bolanos.

The suspect was upset the motorcycle had a loud exhaust and was creating a disturbance in the neighborhood, according to deputies.

Bolanos was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 782-6850.

