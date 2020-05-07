Man arrested for growing 135 marijuana plants in backyard, Merced police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested on Wednesday, for growing 135 marijuana plants in his backyard, according to the Merced police department.

Merced Police Department DART and GVSU officers say they responded to a report of a large marijuana grow in the area of 436 W 8th Street in Merced.

Officers say that during the search warrant they located 135 plants in the home.

The plants were destroyed and the suspect identified as Angel Valencia, 18, was cited for having a marijuana grow in the city limits.

Valencia was allowed to keep six plants to grow inside his residence, in compliance with California State law.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Arias at (209) 388-7765.

