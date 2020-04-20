Man arrested for fleeing police after vehicle burglary in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is arrested for attempting to flee police after a vehicle burglary in Visalia on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Officers say they reported to the area of Lovers Lane and Douglas Avenue for a vehicle burglary in progress at 3:10 p.m.

A group of witnesses told authorities they observed the incident and began chasing the suspect.

Officers say they were able to set up a perimeter and arrest the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Eric Cervantes.

Cervantes was booked at Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility.

