CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm and drugs, officials with the Corcoran Police Department said.

According to the police, on Wednesday at 3:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Whitley Avenue for a report of a suspicious person sitting in a vehicle while holding a firearm.

When officers arrived at the scene they say located 33-year-old Christopher Martinez and 28-year-old Gabriel Pelayo inside a van. Officers say they also located a loaded 9 mm handgun in the door where Martinez was sitting and a loaded firearm in the back seat area where Pelayo was located.

According to authorities, the firearm in the back did not have a serial number. Officers said they learned later that Martinez was a previously convicted felon and prohibited from firearm possession.

Officials say Martinez was also in possession of cocaine.

He was booked into the Corcoran Police Department Jail for the charges of Felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and cocaine, according to the police.

He was later transported and booked into the Kings County Jail where his bail was set at $75,000.

Additionally, police said charges are being sought on Pelayo for being in possession of a ghost gun, and possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle.