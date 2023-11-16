MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a reported traffic collision, the City of Madera said on Thursday.

Officers say they were dispatched to a traffic collision in the 1400 block of W. 4th St where the driver was witnessed leaving the scene.

Detectives say they located 27-year-old Trinidad Razo, and he was found to be intoxicated. He was identified as the driver involved in the collision.

As a result, officers say Trinidad was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI.

The City of Madera Police Department says there will be an increase in DUI enforcement with the holidays on the horizon.