Man arrested for drugs possession in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of drug and weapon charges following a slow-speed vehicle pursuit, says the Merced Police Department Thursday.

According to police, the vehicle stopped in the Dutch Brothers parking lot on E. Child Avenue following the pursuit.

Officers identified the driver of the vehicle as 45-year-old Jose Ceja.

Investigators say they searched the vehicle and located a 9mm semi-automatic firearm and approximately eight ounces of crystal methamphetamine.

According to the Merced Police Department, Ceja was booked into the Merced County Jail for evading an officer and under firearm and weapon charges.

Merced Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the case or the suspect to contact Officer Moreno at (209) 385-6912 or by email at morenor@cityofmerced.org.