MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested under child pornography charges Friday morning, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say members of the sheriff’s office who are also part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received several cyber hits that a local resident had accessed or uploaded child sexual abuse-type material.

Deputies and detectives identified the suspect as 53-year-old Brian Fouch of Mariposa.

According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, Fouch was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, and he was booked into the Mariposa County Jail.