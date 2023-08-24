MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography material in Mariposa County, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Thursday, members of the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office and the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force say they executed a search warrant in Fresno County in the Friant area.

Deputies say a tip led to Anthony Saavedra being taken into custody for possession and distribution of hundreds of files determined to be child pornography.

“I am extremely proud of the work done by the Sheriff’s Office ICAC Task Force members. A huge thanks to the ICAC team from Fresno Sheriff’s Office and Fresno PD who assisted. This should be a warning to anyone who wants to commit crimes in Mariposa County: we will find you and take you to jail. As long as I am your Sheriff, any criminal(s) who victimize our children, I will ensure my team hunts you down!” said Sheriff Briese of the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Anthony was booked into the Mariposa County Adult Detention Facility.