Man arrested for carrying over a pound of meth during traffic stop in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested on Saturday during a traffic stop for carrying over one pound of meth in Fresno, police say.

Authorities say they stopped a vehicle in the area of Church and Anna Avenues for a violation of a vehicle code. During the traffic stop, authorities found a large amount of meth.

The suspect identified as 23-year-old, Raul Martinez Arreola was attempting to hide the narcotics during the stop.

Authorities recovered over a pound of methamphetamine packaged for street sales.

Martinez Arreola was booked at the Fresno County Jail on eight charges, including felony drug possession for sales and transport. He also provided a false name and identification in an attempt to evade prosecution.

