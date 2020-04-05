COVID-19 Information

Man arrested for burglary in Madera, attempting to steal over $2,000 worth of cigarettes

Crime

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is arrested for burglary in Madera, attempting to steal over $2,000 worth of cigarettes Sunday morning, police say.

Authorities say there responded to the area of 1500 block E Yosemite for an alarm call at the Six Star gas station.

When officers arrived they say they discovered a broken front glass door and a man identified as Jonathan Campbell, loading cigarettes into a shopping cart he placed outside the gas station.

Campbell was later arrested for burglary, no injuries were reported.

