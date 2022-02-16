Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing 2 Tulare County Targets, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Target has issued a recall for roughly 174,300 decorative mailboxes. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Police have arrested a man for a pair of burglaries at Target stores, according to officials.

Police say they identified the suspect as Gary Redfearn, a 40-year-old, from Bakersfield.

Police say the first burglary occurred on Jan. 31 at the Target on South Mooney Boulevard, where Redfearn reportedly stole electronic devices.

The second burglary occurred on Feb. 2 at the Target in Tulare on East Prosperity Avenue.

Police say they were able to find Redfearn at his apartment in Bakersfield, where he was arrested and detectives say they were able to locate the stolen electronics.

Redfearn was booked on commercial burglary charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

March 13 2022 05:30 pm