Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing 2 Tulare County Targets, police say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Police have arrested a man for a pair of burglaries at Target stores, according to officials.

Police say they identified the suspect as Gary Redfearn, a 40-year-old, from Bakersfield.

Police say the first burglary occurred on Jan. 31 at the Target on South Mooney Boulevard, where Redfearn reportedly stole electronic devices.

The second burglary occurred on Feb. 2 at the Target in Tulare on East Prosperity Avenue.

Police say they were able to find Redfearn at his apartment in Bakersfield, where he was arrested and detectives say they were able to locate the stolen electronics.

Redfearn was booked on commercial burglary charges.