Man arrested for attempted homicide after allegedly dragging girlfriend with car

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hanford Police say they have arrested a man for attempted homicide after he allegedly dragged his girlfriend with a car.

On Monday, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Concord Circle for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian traffic accident.

Authorities say Travis Gandola, 32, tracked his girlfriend to an address on Concord Circle. The suspect then proceeded to drive recklessly up and down the street until neighbors and the victim Jesse Mitchell, 28, came out and confronted Gandola.

An argument broke out and it was at this point officers say Gandola accelerated towards Mitchell knocking her to the ground and pinning her under the vehicle. The suspect continued to drive away, dragging Mitchell until the vehicle came to a stop, which was approximately 150 feet.

According to police, Gandola exited his car and attempted to flee the area, but he was detained by witnesses who observed the assault. He was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on and his bail is $775,000.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Dias at 559-585-2540.