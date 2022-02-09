Man arrested for attempted arson near Visalia Youth Services building

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police say they arrested a man for attempting to set the Visalia Youth Services building on fire Tuesday.

Visalia police arrived at the Youth Services building parking lot around 1:30 p.m. where officers say they saw a man had stuffed a rag into the gas tank of a vehicle and was attempting to see the rags on fire.

Officers say they were able to calm the man down enough to speak with him, and were able to determine the man was attempting to commit arson.

Officers identified the man as 40-year-old Keato Gordon. Gordon was arrested and booked on attempted arson charges. There were no injuries or damage reported