Man arrested for attacking two people with an axe in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Monday evening after officers say he struck two people with an axe, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Just after 5 p.m., officers responded to the area of Parkview Avenue and Court Street after it was reported that an assault with a deadly weapon was in progress.

Police say 39-year-old Afutiti Laumau had struck two people with an axe during an argument.

Laumau is also accused of making criminal threats towards one of the people he hit.

Officers say both people who were struck by the ax received minor injuries.

Following the attack, police say Laumau got into a car and left the area before officers could arrive.

An officer later spotted Laumau’s car in the area of Cain Street and Walnut Avenue and pulled it over.

Laumau was placed under arrest and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.