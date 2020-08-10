Man arrested for assault with baseball bat in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested for assault with a baseball bat in Porterville, authorities say.

Officers with the Porterville Police Department say they responded to a home for an assault with a deadly weapon Thursday at around 5:18 p.m.

When officers arrived they contacted a victim and a suspect identified as Karl Murphy, 34, of San Diego. Murphy had gone to the home demanding to see his girlfriend.

When Murphy was denied access into the home, he vandalized the victim’s vehicle and forced his way into the home.

Officers say once Murphy was inside he struck the victim several times with a baseball bat. The victim’s roommates intervened and Murphy left the home.

The following day on Friday, at around 10:10 a.m. Officers received information that Murphy was staying at Motel 6 in Porterville.

Murphy was found in possession of the baseball bat he used during the assault and was found in possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Murphy was booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility.

