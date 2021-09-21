Man arrested for allegedly shooting two people in Clovis – then himself

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is under arrest following a triple shooting in Clovis early Monday, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers say 37-year-old Antonio Saldana Junior faces charges for allegedly shooting two people and then himself shortly after midnight – near Gettysburg and Temperance. Saldana was taken to the hospital and will be booked into jail once released.

“Of those three people, two of them were immediately transported to the hospital in critical condition,” said Sergeant Jim Koch. “One of them unfortunately was deceased at the scene.”

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the woman killed as 33-year-old Lisa Saldana. Neighbors say Lisa and her five children started renting the home at the beginning of September. Children were in the home when Antonio pulled out a handgun.

Investigators say Saldana Jr. shot two people in the backyard of the home, on the 2700 block of San Gabriel, before he allegedly shot himself.

“The self-inflicted wound was in the upper torso,” said Clovis Police Sgt. Jim Koch.

Investigators say the victims and the suspect know each other – but would not say what their relationship is.

Neighbor Megan Hayes was taking her dogs outside when she heard strange noises coming from down the block.

“I heard a woman very frightened just staying ‘He shot her! He shot her! He shot her! Then I just heard a man in pain like ‘urghhh’,” said Hayes. “When I heard it last night, I almost didn’t even believe it was something serious because I had never heard something like that from this neighborhood.”

Koch said several 911 calls reported a shooting at the home and when officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact the department.