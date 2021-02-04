Man arrested for alleged rape, human trafficking of 15-year-old from Parlier

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

PARLIER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say is a human trafficking suspect was arrested in Fresno after allegedly forcefully raping and sodomizing a 15-year-old female victim.

According to Parlier Police, 27-year-old John Chatman was arrested on Jan. 26. Officers believe the female victim was also being manipulated into performing future sex acts and was lured to a motel in Fresno for sex – where other female teenagers and older men were gathered.

Chatman was booked into Fresno County Jail on several felony assault charges.

