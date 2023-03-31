MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man has been arrested for charges linked to the murder of Sonia Thomas, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Department.

On Thursday the Merced County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Bureau, Supervised Release Team, and Identification Bureau executed a search warrant and arrested Carlos Fred Romo.

Officials say after a two-month-long investigation, Romo was ultimately arrested for the murder of Sonia Thomas.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact 209-385-7472.