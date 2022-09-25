MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A Madera man was found to be driving under the influence with an alcohol blood level three times over the legal limit, according to the Madera Police Department.

On Saturday in the 400 block of N. Schnoor Ave, police responded to a solo vehicle collision that nearly overturned.

The officer arrested the driver, 35-year-old Thomas Bangoura, the driver of the vehicle.

According to police, the collision had the potential to be life-threatening.

They remind the public to never hesitate to call in collisions or crimes in progress.

Police say that Bangoura was arrested and booked for driving under the influence.