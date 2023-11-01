KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested following a theft investigation that started in Kings County and ended in Tulare County for equipment worth $60,000, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Rural Crimes Detectives say they responded to a report of a theft near 2nd and Flint Avenues in rural Kings County on Tuesday at around 7 a.m.

Deputies say the victim reported three Kubota UTVs were taken from a shipping container on his property.

During the course of the investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Terry Simmons. They say detectives responded to a residence in the town of London in Tulare County, where with the assistance of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the Kubotas were recovered.

Detectives say they also located another stolen piece of equipment at the property. $60,000 worth of equipment was recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says Simmons was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property.