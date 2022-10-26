PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for two shootings and an attempted carjacking, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 5, officers were called out to an apartment area on Mulberry Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officials said that the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Oscar Esquivel, had shot at a man and his family, but nobody was hit.

After the shooting, investigators said Esquivel ran away from the area, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Around 2:50 a.m. on August 17, officers said they were called out to the area of Eastridge Circle and Plano Street after Esquivel was involved in another shooting. Investigators said Esquivel and Daniel Diaz were armed with a handgun and an assault rifle when they tried to steal a vehicle.

Officials said the suspects managed to get the car keys from the victim but were unable to start the vehicle. During the attempted carjacking, officers said the victim was shot in the abdomen.

Another warrant was issued for Esquivel’s arrest, but investigators said they weren’t able to track him down until October 25. Around 10:00 a.m, detectives found Esquivel in the area of Dixie Drive and Leggett Street and placed him under arrest.

Esquivel was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility, where he is being held without bail.