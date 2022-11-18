FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a man Thursday who they say is allegedly responsible for two shootings.

Police say, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, 40-year-old Raul Flores was arrested in the 1500 Block of North Fay Avenue.

During the arrest, police say Flores attempted to flee from officers and ran into an apartment complex near Balch and Winery avenues. A short time later Flores was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Marshals.

According to police, at 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, officers responded to the 2200 block of West Cornell Avenue regarding a shooting victim.

Police say the victim’s vehicle had been struck by gunfire multiple times, and the victim was struck once. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators say they identified Flores as the suspect and also determined Flores had been involved in another shooting and robbery in the 2100 block of North Winery Avenue earlier that day.

Through evidence recovered in several search warrants, detectives say they confirmed Flores was responsible for both shootings. Flores was later booked at Fresno County Jail on suspicion of several charges.