Man arrested following Visalia homicide and police chase ending with bicyclist’s death

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Friday night following a Visalia homicide and a police chase that ended with the death of a bicyclist in Tulare, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers found the body of Heather Sloan, 37, on Tuesday at a home in the area of 1500 S. Thomas Court and the death was determined to be a homicide, said Sgt. Celeste Sanchez. An investigation identified the suspect as Barry Tarrell Dantzler, 30.

Dantzler was located Friday night around 7 p.m. near a Motel 6 in Tulare. He fled from officers in a vehicle and failed to stop.

Dantzler then lost control of his vehicle and collided into a utility pole, causing the vehicle to roll over, Sanchez said. The vehicle struck an woman bicyclist that was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Dantzler will be charged with homicide, home invasion, felony evading, as well as the death of the cyclist.

Officers continue to investigate the incidents and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Martinez at 559-713-4156 or the anonymous tip line at 559-713-4738.

