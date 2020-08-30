Man arrested following stabbing in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Sunday following a stabbing in Visalia, according to Visalia Police.

Officers were sent to the area of 100 S. Arkle St., just north of Mineral King Avenue, around 8 a.m. regarding a “family disturbance,” said Sgt. Mike Verissimo. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from a single stab wound to the chest.

The suspect, Jeremiah Drequis Jefferson, 19, was identified as having stabbed the victim and was found to have left the area before police arrived.

The victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

Jefferson was later found near downtown Visalia and was taken into custody without incident, Verissimo said. He was booked into the Tulare County Jail on a charge of attempted murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Leo Segura at 559-713-4739.

