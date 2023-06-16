MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting suspect was arrested by the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit on Friday evening according to police.

Officers say they received a call for a shooting on Monday around 9:50 p.m. at 314 W 19th Street. Upon arrival, they learned a man fired several shots into the apartment building after a disturbance.

Investigators say they identified the suspect as 49-year-old Lekxai Soulanone, a known gang member on probation.

Police say an arrest warrant was obtained for Soulanone on Friday for shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and was located on the 500 block of Granada Court in Merced.

The Merced Police Department states they located a 9mm handgun upon a probation search.

According to investigators, Soulanone was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of several firearm-related charges and for violation of probation.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact Officer Centeno at (209) 388-7742.