Man arrested following hours-long standoff with officers in Hanford, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANFORD, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he spent over three hours locked in a stand-off with officers on Wednesday evening, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Around 6 p.m., police say Devin Wilder, 30, took off on foot after he was involved in a car crash near 10th and 7th streets.

As he was running away, officers believe Wilder fired some type of gun but didn’t end up hitting anyone.

Officers were able to track Wilder down to a home in the area, where police say he barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

Wilder was arrested around 9:30 p.m. after officers were able to get him out of the home.

Police say Wilder was arrested on charges including felon in possession of a handgun and discharging a gun.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NFL DRAFT
April 29 2021 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com