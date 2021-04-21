Man arrested following hours-long standoff with officers in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he spent over three hours locked in a stand-off with officers on Wednesday evening, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Around 6 p.m., police say Devin Wilder, 30, took off on foot after he was involved in a car crash near 10th and 7th streets.

As he was running away, officers believe Wilder fired some type of gun but didn’t end up hitting anyone.

Officers were able to track Wilder down to a home in the area, where police say he barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

Wilder was arrested around 9:30 p.m. after officers were able to get him out of the home.

Police say Wilder was arrested on charges including felon in possession of a handgun and discharging a gun.

