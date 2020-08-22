Man arrested following fatal crash in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Saturday morning after being involved in a fatal vehicle crash in Madera, according to Madera Police.

Officers were sent to the area of Knox Road and Tozer Street around 6:50 a.m. regarding a traffic collision. Arriving officers found the driver of one of the vehicles to be pinned.

Police said life saving measures were performed but the driver was later pronounced dead.

The other driver, identified as Mario Perez, 21, of Madera, was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and other charges.

An investigation is ongoing to determine if Perez was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

(Madera Police)

