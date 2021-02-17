Man arrested following central Fresno armed robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Tuesday following a central Fresno armed robbery, according to Fresno Police.

Officers responded to the area of Fruit and Dakota avenues at 9:20 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery, said Sgt. Jeff La Blue. The victim told officers that an unknown male suspect robbed him at gunpoint.

The victim gave away his property before the suspect fled the area to a nearby apartment complex. The victim was not injured.

(Fresno Police)

Officers found the suspect’s apartment and detained him before taken into custody, La Blue said. A search of his apartment resulted in the discovery of a loaded handgun and additional items of evidence.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Harris, 27, of Fresno, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of robbery, firearm-related charges and probation violation.

Police reported that Harris is a self-admitted gang member.