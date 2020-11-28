Man arrested following burglary of storage shed at Parlier Head Start office

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Thursday related to the burglary of a shed at the Parlier office for a Fresno County child care services organization.

Some time between Oct. 30 and Nov. 2, the storage shed for the Fresno County EOC Head Start office at 900 Newmark Ave. was burglarized, said Sgt. Dan Barcellos. Surveillance video showed a man taking several items from the storage shed.

Detectives used the video to narrow down a list of possible suspects matching the burglar’s description.

On Thanksgiving day, Jose Palafox, 38, was detained while riding his bike in the area of 600 Zedkier Ave., Barcellos said. He was wearing the same hat and shirt as the burglary suspect in the video.

Further investigation led to Palafox’s arrest for the burglary and he was taken into custody, Police reported.

Officers found a small amount of methamphetamine and a crack pipe in his possession during the investigation, Barcellos said. It was found that Palafox also had an active warrant for his arrest.

Officials transported Palafox to the Fresno County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of meth and paraphernalia.