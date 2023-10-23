HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 52-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of possession of a stolen handgun and the presence of a narcotic substance and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, according to the Hanford Police Department.

On Oct. 19, officers say they conducted a traffic stop around 6 p.m. due to a no-front license plate violation.

Officials say that the ensuing investigation led to significant discoveries that led to the arrest of Kevin Chappelle.

After conducting a records check on Chappelle, police say it was revealed that he was under mandatory supervision by the Kings County Probation Department.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a stolen Springfield handgun in the glove compartment of the vehicle.

Officials say it was revealed that Chappelle was not only under mandatory supervision but was also a convicted felon, thereby prohibiting him from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The Hanford Police Department says Chapple was taken into custody and booked at Kings County Jail and is now facing multiple charges.